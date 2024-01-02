BowFlex Inc (BFX) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BFX is 1.45. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for BowFlex Inc (BFX) is $1.78, which is $1.0 above the current market price. The public float for BFX is 30.36M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.98% of that float. On January 02, 2024, BFX’s average trading volume was 187.71K shares.

BFX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of BowFlex Inc (NYSE: BFX) has increased by 7.51 when compared to last closing price of 0.72.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 45.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-17 that BowFlex, Inc. (NYSE:BFX ) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call November 14, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants John Mills – ICR, Inc. James Barr – Chief Executive Officer and Board Director Aina Konold – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants John-Paul Wollam – ROTH MKM Operator Good day, and welcome to the BowFlex Fiscal Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Results Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode.

BFX’s Market Performance

BFX’s stock has risen by 45.56% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 24.19% and a quarterly drop of -9.42%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.44% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.64% for BowFlex Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 33.20% for BFX’s stock, with a -23.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BFX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BFX stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for BFX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BFX in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $9 based on the research report published on February 10, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

BFX Trading at 16.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BFX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.44%, as shares surge +25.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BFX rose by +45.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5859. In addition, BowFlex Inc saw -49.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BFX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-22.26 for the present operating margin

+18.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for BowFlex Inc stands at -37.48. The total capital return value is set at -38.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -67.87. Equity return is now at value -71.32, with -25.10 for asset returns.

Based on BowFlex Inc (BFX), the company’s capital structure generated 80.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.49. Total debt to assets is 30.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 70.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.61 and the total asset turnover is 1.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.78.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of BowFlex Inc (BFX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.