Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE: BXP) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.40x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BXP is 1.23. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BXP is $68.41, which is -$1.76 below the current price. The public float for BXP is 156.54M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.88% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BXP on January 02, 2024 was 1.66M shares.

The stock price of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE: BXP) has plunged by -2.47 when compared to previous closing price of 71.95, but the company has seen a -1.52% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-01 that REITs have begun to rally. Many of them still offer significant upside potential. We present three REITs that are still priced at exceptionally low valuations.

BXP’s Market Performance

Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP) has seen a -1.52% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 23.11% gain in the past month and a 17.97% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.65% for BXP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.15% for BXP’s stock, with a 21.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BXP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BXP stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for BXP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BXP in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $62 based on the research report published on October 03, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

BXP Trading at 17.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BXP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.58%, as shares surge +23.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BXP fell by -1.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.04. In addition, Boston Properties, Inc. saw 3.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BXP starting from Kevorkian Eric G, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $66.43 back on Sep 11. After this action, Kevorkian Eric G now owns 994 shares of Boston Properties, Inc., valued at $66,430 using the latest closing price.

RITCHEY RAYMOND A, the Senior EVP of Boston Properties, Inc., sale 65,000 shares at $67.11 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05, which means that RITCHEY RAYMOND A is holding 0 shares at $4,362,085 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BXP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.03 for the present operating margin

+38.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Boston Properties, Inc. stands at +27.27. The total capital return value is set at 4.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.24. Equity return is now at value 3.22, with 0.79 for asset returns.

Based on Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP), the company’s capital structure generated 239.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.53. Total debt to assets is 60.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 239.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.