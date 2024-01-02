Boqii Holding Limited ADR (BQ) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, BQ stock has gone down by -1.89%, with a monthly decline of -79.12% and a quarterly plunge of -86.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 24.31%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 43.52% for Boqii Holding Limited ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -60.80% for BQ stock, with a simple moving average of -88.71% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Boqii Holding Limited ADR (AMEX: BQ) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BQ is 0.97. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for BQ is 4.52M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.59% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BQ on January 02, 2024 was 145.53K shares.

The stock of Boqii Holding Limited ADR (AMEX: BQ) has increased by 7.85 when compared to last closing price of 0.43. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.89% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-06-27 that Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ ) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call June 27, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Mandy Luo – Head of Investor Relations Lisa Tang – Co-CEO and CFO Conference Call Participants Matt Maa – China Securities Operator Good day, ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to Boqii’s Second Half and Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Currently all participants are in listen-only mode.

BQ Trading at -78.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 43.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.31%, as shares sank -78.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -85.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BQ fell by -1.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0919. In addition, Boqii Holding Limited ADR saw -88.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.80 for the present operating margin

+21.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Boqii Holding Limited ADR stands at -9.41. The total capital return value is set at -9.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.64.

Based on Boqii Holding Limited ADR (BQ), the company’s capital structure generated 81.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.94. Total debt to assets is 34.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.97. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.13 and the total asset turnover is 1.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.07.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Boqii Holding Limited ADR (BQ) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.