Blue Ridge Bankshares Inc (VA) (BRBS) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Blue Ridge Bankshares Inc (VA) (AMEX: BRBS) has dropped by -9.28 compared to previous close of 3.34. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -14.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-05-09 that While concocting a list of the worst regional bank stocks to sell now naturally sets a negative tone, here’s the reality. Recently, the AP warned that the banking crisis isn’t over yet.

Is It Worth Investing in Blue Ridge Bankshares Inc (VA) (AMEX: BRBS) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.54. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for BRBS is 15.62M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.10% of that float. On January 02, 2024, the average trading volume of BRBS was 150.60K shares.

BRBS’s Market Performance

BRBS’s stock has seen a -14.41% decrease for the week, with a 10.18% rise in the past month and a -32.96% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.87% for Blue Ridge Bankshares Inc (VA) The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.48% for BRBS’s stock, with a -56.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BRBS Trading at 3.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.78%, as shares surge +12.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRBS fell by -14.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.03. In addition, Blue Ridge Bankshares Inc (VA) saw -75.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BRBS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.14 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Blue Ridge Bankshares Inc (VA) stands at +17.95. The total capital return value is set at 4.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.70. Equity return is now at value -24.43, with -1.72 for asset returns.

Based on Blue Ridge Bankshares Inc (VA) (BRBS), the company’s capital structure generated 138.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.09. Total debt to assets is 11.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 137.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.

Conclusion

To sum up, Blue Ridge Bankshares Inc (VA) (BRBS) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.