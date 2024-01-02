Blade Air Mobility Inc (BLDE) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.18.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BLDE is 45.47M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.74% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BLDE on January 02, 2024 was 689.10K shares.

BLDE) stock’s latest price update

Blade Air Mobility Inc (NASDAQ: BLDE)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.94 in comparison to its previous close of 3.60, however, the company has experienced a 4.44% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-14 that In general, portfolio stocks are from the blue-chip space along with high-quality growth stocks. On the other hand, penny stocks aren’t largely a trading option for the majority of investors.

BLDE’s Market Performance

Blade Air Mobility Inc (BLDE) has seen a 4.44% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 6.33% gain in the past month and a 36.29% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.76% for BLDE.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.36% for BLDE’s stock, with a 10.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLDE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BLDE stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for BLDE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BLDE in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $13 based on the research report published on July 18, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

BLDE Trading at 18.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLDE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.18%, as shares surge +11.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +59.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLDE rose by +4.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.31. In addition, Blade Air Mobility Inc saw -1.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLDE starting from WIESENTHAL ROBERT S, who sale 17,494 shares at the price of $3.22 back on Dec 15. After this action, WIESENTHAL ROBERT S now owns 7,264,558 shares of Blade Air Mobility Inc, valued at $56,306 using the latest closing price.

Heyburn William A., the Chief Financial Officer of Blade Air Mobility Inc, sale 6,793 shares at $3.22 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Heyburn William A. is holding 1,330,624 shares at $21,864 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLDE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-34.56 for the present operating margin

+11.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Blade Air Mobility Inc stands at -18.66. The total capital return value is set at -17.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.39. Equity return is now at value -13.77, with -11.66 for asset returns.

Based on Blade Air Mobility Inc (BLDE), the company’s capital structure generated 6.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.26. Total debt to assets is 5.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.20.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Blade Air Mobility Inc (BLDE) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.