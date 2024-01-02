Bit Digital Inc (BTBT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ: BTBT) has decreased by -3.35 when compared to last closing price of 4.23. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.83% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-27 that It was a case of right time and right place for the ambitious crypto miner. Several positive factors were behind its rise on the day.

Is It Worth Investing in Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ: BTBT) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for BTBT is 84.62M, and at present, short sellers hold a 17.44% of that float. The average trading volume of BTBT on January 02, 2024 was 6.34M shares.

BTBT’s Market Performance

BTBT stock saw an increase of 4.83% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 58.46% and a quarterly increase of 83.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.23%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.46% for Bit Digital Inc (BTBT). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.47% for BTBT’s stock, with a 51.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BTBT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BTBT stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for BTBT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BTBT in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $14 based on the research report published on September 23, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

BTBT Trading at 49.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTBT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.23%, as shares surge +42.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +103.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTBT rose by +3.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +235.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.60. In addition, Bit Digital Inc saw -3.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BTBT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-120.83 for the present operating margin

-49.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bit Digital Inc stands at -326.03. The total capital return value is set at -29.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -80.51. Equity return is now at value -61.95, with -58.48 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 87.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.65.

Conclusion

In summary, Bit Digital Inc (BTBT) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.