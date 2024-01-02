Biolase Inc (BIOL) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for BIOL is at 1.23. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BIOL is 3.20M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.57% of that float. The average trading volume for BIOL on January 02, 2024 was 278.62K shares.

BIOL) stock’s latest price update

Biolase Inc (NASDAQ: BIOL)’s stock price has dropped by -7.27 in relation to previous closing price of 1.21. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Benzinga reported 2023-08-04 that The most oversold stocks in the health care sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

BIOL’s Market Performance

Biolase Inc (BIOL) has experienced a -1.58% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.08% rise in the past month, and a -39.68% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.08% for BIOL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.87% for BIOL’s stock, with a -88.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BIOL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BIOL stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for BIOL by listing it as a “Speculative Buy.” The predicted price for BIOL in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $2 based on the research report published on June 19, 2019 of the previous year 2019.

BIOL Trading at -16.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIOL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.57%, as shares surge +2.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIOL fell by -1.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -97.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1936. In addition, Biolase Inc saw -98.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BIOL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-52.28 for the present operating margin

+32.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Biolase Inc stands at -59.09. The total capital return value is set at -82.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch -96.25. Equity return is now at value -354.71, with -61.68 for asset returns.

Based on Biolase Inc (BIOL), the company’s capital structure generated 320.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.24. Total debt to assets is 41.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 293.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.98. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.62 and the total asset turnover is 1.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.63.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Biolase Inc (BIOL) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.