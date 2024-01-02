Beyond Air Inc (XAIR) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for XAIR is also noteworthy at -0.17. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for XAIR is 24.51M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.37% of that float. The average trading volume of XAIR on January 02, 2024 was 449.61K shares.

Beyond Air Inc (NASDAQ: XAIR)’s stock price has decreased by -5.77 compared to its previous closing price of 2.08. However, the company has seen a -8.41% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-13 that Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR ) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call November 13, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Edward Barger – Head of Investor Relations Steve Lisi – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Duncan Fatkin – Chief Commercial Officer Douglas Larson – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Jeremy Jacoby – Truist Securities Marie Thibault – BTIG Matt Kaplan – Ladenburg Thalmann Operator Good afternoon and welcome everyone to the Beyond Air Financial Results Call for the Fiscal Quarter ended September 30, 2023. At this time, participants are in a listen-only mode.

XAIR’s Market Performance

XAIR’s stock has fallen by -8.41% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 24.05% and a quarterly drop of -15.15%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.02% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.01% for Beyond Air Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.69% for XAIR’s stock, with a -48.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XAIR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XAIR stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for XAIR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for XAIR in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $10 based on the research report published on July 28, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

XAIR Trading at 4.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XAIR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.02%, as shares surge +24.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XAIR fell by -8.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7280. In addition, Beyond Air Inc saw -69.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XAIR starting from Avniel Amir, who sale 13,733 shares at the price of $2.05 back on Dec 28. After this action, Avniel Amir now owns 0 shares of Beyond Air Inc, valued at $28,217 using the latest closing price.

Avniel Amir, the Chief Business Officer of Beyond Air Inc, sale 11,267 shares at $2.06 during a trade that took place back on Dec 28, which means that Avniel Amir is holding 685,760 shares at $23,234 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XAIR

The total capital return value is set at -81.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch -96.79. Equity return is now at value -92.56, with -57.00 for asset returns.

Based on Beyond Air Inc (XAIR), the company’s capital structure generated 9.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.65. Total debt to assets is 5.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 34.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.00.

Conclusion

In summary, Beyond Air Inc (XAIR) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.