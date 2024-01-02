Beam Global (BEEM) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Beam Global (BEEM) has seen a 5.66% increase in the past week, with a 17.77% gain in the past month, and a -3.93% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.51% for BEEM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.92% for BEEM’s stock, with a -23.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Beam Global (NASDAQ: BEEM) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for BEEM is at 1.50. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BEEM is 12.28M, and currently, shorts hold a 12.27% of that float. The average trading volume for BEEM on January 02, 2024 was 170.31K shares.

BEEM) stock’s latest price update

Beam Global (NASDAQ: BEEM) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -7.08 compared to its previous closing price of 7.63. However, the company has seen a gain of 5.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-21 that Electric vehicle charging infrastructure providers have been depressed for an extended period. Even with positive industry tailwinds for the long term, the best EV charging stocks have trended lower.

BEEM Trading at 17.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BEEM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.41%, as shares surge +23.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BEEM rose by +5.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.24. In addition, Beam Global saw -59.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BEEM starting from WHEATLEY DESMOND C, who sale 620 shares at the price of $7.35 back on Oct 02. After this action, WHEATLEY DESMOND C now owns 100,929 shares of Beam Global, valued at $4,557 using the latest closing price.

WHEATLEY DESMOND C, the Chief Executive Officer of Beam Global, sale 1,400 shares at $11.81 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that WHEATLEY DESMOND C is holding 101,549 shares at $16,534 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BEEM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-89.64 for the present operating margin

-7.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Beam Global stands at -89.48. The total capital return value is set at -74.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch -75.90. Equity return is now at value -47.14, with -35.61 for asset returns.

Based on Beam Global (BEEM), the company’s capital structure generated 7.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.82. Total debt to assets is 4.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.49.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Beam Global (BEEM) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.