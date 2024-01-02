Barings BDC, Inc. (BBDC) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE: BBDC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.68. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Barings BDC, Inc. (BBDC) is $9.86, which is $1.09 above the current market price. The public float for BBDC is 105.91M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.90% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BBDC on January 02, 2024 was 521.26K shares.

BBDC) stock’s latest price update

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE: BBDC)’s stock price has decreased by -0.35 compared to its previous closing price of 8.61. However, the company has seen a -1.49% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-29 that In this article, we highlight the key lessons of 2023 for income investors. These include keeping an eye on the Fed cycle, investment vehicle diversification, relative value and tactical opportunities as well as using valuation as the key allocation principle. These lessons are not unique to 2023 and are likely to keep delivering for income investors who take them into account in their allocation.

BBDC’s Market Performance

BBDC’s stock has fallen by -1.49% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.45% and a quarterly drop of -3.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.34% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.31% for Barings BDC, Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.22% for BBDC stock, with a simple moving average of 2.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BBDC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BBDC stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for BBDC by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for BBDC in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $8.50 based on the research report published on November 13, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

BBDC Trading at -3.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBDC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.34%, as shares sank -4.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBDC fell by -1.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.75. In addition, Barings BDC, Inc. saw 5.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BBDC starting from BYERS STEPHEN R, who purchase 400 shares at the price of $8.03 back on Jul 18. After this action, BYERS STEPHEN R now owns 21,077 shares of Barings BDC, Inc., valued at $3,210 using the latest closing price.

O’Connor Michael James, the Adviser Board Member of Barings BDC, Inc., purchase 25,000 shares at $7.43 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that O’Connor Michael James is holding 25,000 shares at $185,732 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BBDC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.00 for the present operating margin

+82.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Barings BDC, Inc. stands at +2.25. The total capital return value is set at 1.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.20.

Based on Barings BDC, Inc. (BBDC), the company’s capital structure generated 121.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.84. Total debt to assets is 53.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 121.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Barings BDC, Inc. (BBDC) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.