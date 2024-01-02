Bank Of America Corp. (BAC) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Bank Of America Corp. (NYSE: BAC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.42.

The public float for BAC is 7.90B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.96% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BAC on January 02, 2024 was 47.31M shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

BAC) stock’s latest price update

Bank Of America Corp. (NYSE: BAC)’s stock price has plunge by 0.65relation to previous closing price of 33.67. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.38% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2024-01-02 that AbbVie is a Dividend King that’s poised to return to solid growth. Bank of America has a strong record of dividend increases.

BAC’s Market Performance

Bank Of America Corp. (BAC) has experienced a 1.38% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 11.15% rise in the past month, and a 26.93% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.98% for BAC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.68% for BAC stock, with a simple moving average of 16.77% for the last 200 days.

BAC Trading at 13.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.19%, as shares surge +9.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BAC rose by +0.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.51. In addition, Bank Of America Corp. saw 0.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BAC starting from BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, who purchase 5,398 shares at the price of $10.56 back on Dec 27. After this action, BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ now owns 5,398 shares of Bank Of America Corp., valued at $57,023 using the latest closing price.

BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, the 10% Owner of Bank Of America Corp., sale 900 shares at $9.72 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ is holding 0 shares at $8,748 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BAC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.84 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Bank Of America Corp. stands at +23.82. The total capital return value is set at 4.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.06. Equity return is now at value 10.96, with 0.98 for asset returns.

Based on Bank Of America Corp. (BAC), the company’s capital structure generated 186.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.07. Total debt to assets is 16.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 109.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Bank Of America Corp. (BAC) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.