Bakkt Holdings Inc (BKKT) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Bakkt Holdings Inc (BKKT) has seen a 17.84% increase in the past week, with a 45.33% gain in the past month, and a 92.92% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.49% for BKKT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.14% for BKKT stock, with a simple moving average of 54.93% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE: BKKT) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BKKT is 4.44. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for BKKT is 75.79M and currently, short sellers hold a 20.60% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BKKT on January 02, 2024 was 3.36M shares.

The stock price of Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE: BKKT) has plunged by -2.24 when compared to previous closing price of 2.23, but the company has seen a 17.84% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PYMNTS reported 2023-11-14 that Bakkt Holdings, a provider of crypto trading and custody services, is prioritizing international expansion as a key component of its business strategy. The company aims to enter nine new international markets by the end of the year, recognizing the potential for growth and revenue generation outside of the challenging U.S.

Analysts’ Opinion of BKKT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BKKT stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for BKKT by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for BKKT in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $2.50 based on the research report published on September 29, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

BKKT Trading at 50.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BKKT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.71%, as shares surge +16.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +104.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BKKT rose by +18.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +84.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.93. In addition, Bakkt Holdings Inc saw -2.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BKKT starting from VPC Impact Acquisition Holding, who sale 393,125 shares at the price of $2.56 back on Dec 29. After this action, VPC Impact Acquisition Holding now owns 2,195,441 shares of Bakkt Holdings Inc, valued at $1,005,810 using the latest closing price.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holding, the Director of Bakkt Holdings Inc, sale 360,544 shares at $2.31 during a trade that took place back on Dec 28, which means that VPC Impact Acquisition Holding is holding 2,588,566 shares at $832,748 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BKKT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-324.96 for the present operating margin

+48.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bakkt Holdings Inc stands at -1059.44. The total capital return value is set at -13.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch -193.12. Equity return is now at value -113.61, with -16.77 for asset returns.

Based on Bakkt Holdings Inc (BKKT), the company’s capital structure generated 38.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.82. Total debt to assets is 8.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 24.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.54.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bakkt Holdings Inc (BKKT) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.