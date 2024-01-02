Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc (AVAH) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AVAH) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -7.27 compared to its previous closing price of 2.89. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-14 that Here is how Aveanna Healthcare (AVAH) and Bausch Health (BHC) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

Is It Worth Investing in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AVAH) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.10. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The public float for AVAH is 55.18M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.42% of that float. On January 02, 2024, the average trading volume of AVAH was 205.63K shares.

AVAH’s Market Performance

The stock of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc (AVAH) has seen a 1.13% increase in the past week, with a -7.27% drop in the past month, and a 125.21% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.44% for AVAH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.80% for AVAH’s stock, with a 74.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AVAH Trading at 29.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVAH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.75%, as shares sank -1.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +101.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVAH rose by +1.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +79.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.60. In addition, Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc saw 243.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVAH starting from GANZI VICTOR F, who purchase 200 shares at the price of $1.23 back on Jun 06. After this action, GANZI VICTOR F now owns 236,617 shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, valued at $246 using the latest closing price.

GANZI VICTOR F, the Director of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, purchase 3,200 shares at $1.18 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that GANZI VICTOR F is holding 236,417 shares at $3,776 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVAH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.43 for the present operating margin

+29.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc stands at -37.03. The total capital return value is set at 4.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.01. Equity return is now at value -567.05, with -19.10 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.92. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.83.

Conclusion

To sum up, Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc (AVAH) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.