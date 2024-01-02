Auddia Inc (AUUD) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Auddia Inc (NASDAQ: AUUD) has decreased by -11.85 when compared to last closing price of 0.28.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -24.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-20 that BOULDER, CO, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via NewMediaWire – Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) (NASDAQ:AUUDW) (“Auddia” or the “Company”), developer of a proprietary AI platform for audio and innovative technologies for podcasts that is reinventing how consumers engage with audio, announced today that it will be presenting at the following upcoming investor conferences.

Is It Worth Investing in Auddia Inc (NASDAQ: AUUD) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.06.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for AUUD is 16.19M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.35% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AUUD on January 02, 2024 was 114.26K shares.

AUUD’s Market Performance

AUUD stock saw an increase of -24.24% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 25.00% and a quarterly increase of -31.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.22%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.62% for Auddia Inc (AUUD). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.77% for AUUD’s stock, with a -38.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AUUD Trading at 6.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AUUD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.22%, as shares surge +27.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AUUD fell by -24.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2798. In addition, Auddia Inc saw -73.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AUUD

The total capital return value is set at -89.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch -104.03. Equity return is now at value -232.74, with -148.66 for asset returns.

Based on Auddia Inc (AUUD), the company’s capital structure generated 46.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.57.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Auddia Inc (AUUD) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.