AT&T, Inc. (T) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for T is also noteworthy at 0.56. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for T is $17.84, which is $0.71 above than the current price. The public float for T is 7.14B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.34% of that float. The average trading volume of T on January 02, 2024 was 37.55M shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

T) stock’s latest price update

AT&T, Inc. (NYSE: T) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.09 in relation to its previous close of 16.78. However, the company has experienced a 3.51% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2024-01-02 that EchoStar Corporation announced on Tuesday it has completed its acquisition of DISH Network Corporation, which combines DISH’s satellite technology, streaming services and nationwide 5G network with EchoStar’s satellite communications solutions. The deal, which reunites Charlie Ergen’s satellite empire, is key to Ergen’s plan to transition Dish away from the dwindling pay-TV business and toward wireless services, challenging providers such as Verizon Communications, AT&T, and T-Mobile, Bloomberg reported.

T’s Market Performance

AT&T, Inc. (T) has seen a 3.51% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 3.39% gain in the past month and a 16.78% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.65% for T. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.76% for T’s stock, with a 7.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of T

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for T stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for T by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for T in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $18.50 based on the research report published on October 20, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

T Trading at 6.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought T to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.36%, as shares surge +2.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, T rose by +4.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.70. In addition, AT&T, Inc. saw 2.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at T starting from LUCZO STEPHEN J, who purchase 62,500 shares at the price of $15.55 back on Nov 13. After this action, LUCZO STEPHEN J now owns 395,500 shares of AT&T, Inc., valued at $971,875 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for T

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.34 for the present operating margin

+42.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for AT&T, Inc. stands at -6.91. The total capital return value is set at 7.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.85. Equity return is now at value -9.97, with -2.71 for asset returns.

Based on AT&T, Inc. (T), the company’s capital structure generated 162.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.87. Total debt to assets is 39.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 150.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.49.

Conclusion

In summary, AT&T, Inc. (T) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.