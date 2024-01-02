Assessing the Risk and Potential of SKYX Platforms Corp’s (SKYX) Stock

The stock of SKYX Platforms Corp (SKYX) has gone down by -3.61% for the week, with a -8.05% drop in the past month and a 12.68% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.72% for SKYX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.75% for SKYX’s stock, with a -30.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SKYX Platforms Corp (NASDAQ: SKYX) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for SKYX is also noteworthy at 3.20. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SKYX is $5.00, which is $3.4 above than the current price. The public float for SKYX is 49.60M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.68% of that float. The average trading volume of SKYX on January 02, 2024 was 170.00K shares.

SKYX) stock’s latest price update

SKYX Platforms Corp (NASDAQ: SKYX) has seen a decline in its stock price by -5.88 in relation to its previous close of 1.70. However, the company has experienced a -3.61% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-18 that SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 13, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Rani Kohen – Founder and Executive Chairman Steve Schmidt – President Len Sokolow – Co-Chief Executive Officer Marc Boisseau – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Michael Legg – The Benchmark Company Leo Carpio – Joseph Gunnar Operator Good day, and welcome to the SKYX Platforms Corporation Third Quarter 2023 Investor Update Call. Today’s webinar is being recorded.

Analysts’ Opinion of SKYX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SKYX stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for SKYX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SKYX in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $15 based on the research report published on July 28, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SKYX Trading at -0.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SKYX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.52%, as shares surge +3.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SKYX fell by -3.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6478. In addition, SKYX Platforms Corp saw -36.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SKYX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-83146.53 for the present operating margin

-2139.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for SKYX Platforms Corp stands at -84539.95. The total capital return value is set at -116.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch -127.48. Equity return is now at value -218.89, with -51.28 for asset returns.

Based on SKYX Platforms Corp (SKYX), the company’s capital structure generated 374.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.94. Total debt to assets is 70.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 349.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 71.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 556.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.20.

Conclusion

In summary, SKYX Platforms Corp (SKYX) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.