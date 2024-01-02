Assessing the Risk and Potential of PowerFleet Inc’s (PWFL) Stock

In the past week, PWFL stock has gone up by 31.03%, with a monthly gain of 46.78% and a quarterly surge of 65.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.08%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.75% for PowerFleet Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 35.88% for PWFL’s stock, with a 33.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in PowerFleet Inc (NASDAQ: PWFL) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PWFL is 1.65. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PWFL is 33.25M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.24% of that float. On January 02, 2024, PWFL’s average trading volume was 334.77K shares.

PWFL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of PowerFleet Inc (NASDAQ: PWFL) has jumped by 6.88 compared to previous close of 3.20. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 31.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-28 that Undeniably, the concept of growth penny stocks represent one of the hottest topics on Wall Street. And this interest goes well beyond the meme-stock phenomenon that characterized much of the market action during the post-pandemic period.

PWFL Trading at 52.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PWFL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.08%, as shares surge +47.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +67.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PWFL rose by +31.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.57. In addition, PowerFleet Inc saw 27.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PWFL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.14 for the present operating margin

+47.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for PowerFleet Inc stands at -5.18. The total capital return value is set at -3.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.28. Equity return is now at value -2.52, with -1.62 for asset returns.

Based on PowerFleet Inc (PWFL), the company’s capital structure generated 21.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.51. Total debt to assets is 13.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.76.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of PowerFleet Inc (PWFL) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.