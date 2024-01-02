ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc (ARR) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc (ARR) has seen a -1.08% decrease in the past week, with a 9.28% gain in the past month, and a -9.08% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.74% for ARR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.92% for ARR’s stock, with a simple moving average of -15.00% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc (NYSE: ARR) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for ARR is at 1.46. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ARR is $19.25, which is -$0.07 below the current market price. The public float for ARR is 48.67M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.93% of that float. The average trading volume for ARR on January 02, 2024 was 1.80M shares.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc (NYSE: ARR)’s stock price has dropped by -2.52 in relation to previous closing price of 19.82. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-28 that Armour Residential REIT (ARR) reachead $19.82 at the closing of the latest trading day, reflecting a -0.5% change compared to its last close.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARR stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for ARR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ARR in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $18.50 based on the research report published on December 06, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

ARR Trading at 11.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.60%, as shares surge +9.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARR fell by -1.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.23. In addition, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc saw -31.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARR starting from STATON DANIEL C, who sale 61,682 shares at the price of $19.46 back on Dec 29. After this action, STATON DANIEL C now owns 10,500 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc, valued at $1,200,141 using the latest closing price.

MOUNTAIN JAMES R, the Chief Financial Officer of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc, sale 740 shares at $17.41 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that MOUNTAIN JAMES R is holding 19,502 shares at $12,883 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARR

The total capital return value is set at -1.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.38. Equity return is now at value -11.76, with -1.03 for asset returns.

Based on ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc (ARR), the company’s capital structure generated 581.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 258.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.92. The receivables turnover for the company is -44.59 and the total asset turnover is -0.12.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc (ARR) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.