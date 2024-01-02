Arm Holdings plc. ADR (ARM) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ARM is 1.02B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.48% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ARM on January 02, 2024 was 5.90M shares.

The stock price of Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ: ARM) has dropped by -6.38 compared to previous close of 75.14. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-01 that 7 Investments To Avoid In 2024

ARM’s Market Performance

ARM’s stock has fallen by -2.68% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 14.40% and a quarterly rise of 34.62%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.66% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.80% for Arm Holdings plc. ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.89% for ARM’s stock, with a 21.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARM stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for ARM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ARM in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $110 based on the research report published on December 26, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

ARM Trading at 17.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.66%, as shares surge +9.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARM fell by -3.42%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.68. In addition, Arm Holdings plc. ADR saw -6.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ARM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.31 for the present operating margin

+92.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arm Holdings plc. ADR stands at +19.56. The total capital return value is set at 16.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.06.

Based on Arm Holdings plc. ADR (ARM), the company’s capital structure generated 5.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.13. Total debt to assets is 3.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.52.

The receivables turnover for the company is 2.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.60.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Arm Holdings plc. ADR (ARM) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.