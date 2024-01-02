Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Arch Capital Group Ltd (NASDAQ: ACGL) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 9.50x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.58. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL) by analysts is $94.44, which is $20.17 above the current market price. The public float for ACGL is 361.98M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.12% of that float. On January 02, 2024, the average trading volume of ACGL was 1.99M shares.

ACGL stock's latest price update

Arch Capital Group Ltd (NASDAQ: ACGL)’s stock price has increased by 0.28 compared to its previous closing price of 74.06. However, the company has seen a 0.15% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-18 that The Zacks Style Scores offers investors a way to easily find top-rated stocks based on their investing style. Here’s why you should take advantage.

ACGL’s Market Performance

Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL) has experienced a 0.15% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -9.84% drop in the past month, and a -6.82% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.00% for ACGL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.94% for ACGL’s stock, with a -3.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACGL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACGL stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for ACGL by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for ACGL in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $88 based on the research report published on December 14, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

ACGL Trading at -9.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.13%, as shares sank -11.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACGL rose by +0.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.85. In addition, Arch Capital Group Ltd saw 18.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACGL starting from Papadopoulo Nicolas, who sale 60,000 shares at the price of $85.80 back on Nov 22. After this action, Papadopoulo Nicolas now owns 630,387 shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd, valued at $5,147,766 using the latest closing price.

GRANDISSON MARC, the CEO of Arch Capital Group Ltd, sale 103,028 shares at $85.01 during a trade that took place back on Nov 06, which means that GRANDISSON MARC is holding 1,937,157 shares at $8,758,235 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACGL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.76 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Arch Capital Group Ltd stands at +15.55. The total capital return value is set at 3.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.18. Equity return is now at value 21.96, with 7.08 for asset returns.

Based on Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL), the company’s capital structure generated 22.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.23. Total debt to assets is 7.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.51.

Conclusion

To sum up, Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.