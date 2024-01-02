ArcelorMittal (MT) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

In the past week, MT stock has gone down by -0.94%, with a monthly gain of 13.38% and a quarterly surge of 13.42%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.93%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.49% for ArcelorMittal. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.27% for MT’s stock, with a 7.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) is 5.59x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MT is 1.95. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for ArcelorMittal (MT) is $34.32, which is $5.26 above the current market price. The public float for MT is 780.34M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.48% of that float. On January 02, 2024, MT’s average trading volume was 2.11M shares.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT)’s stock price has dropped by -0.70 in relation to previous closing price of 28.59. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-21 that ArcelorMittal’s (MT) Torero plant in Belgium converts waste wood into bio-coal, reducing annual carbon emissions by 112,500 tons.

MT Trading at 15.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.93%, as shares surge +12.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MT fell by -0.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.13. In addition, ArcelorMittal saw 8.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.15 for the present operating margin

+16.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for ArcelorMittal stands at +11.65. The total capital return value is set at 18.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.52. Equity return is now at value 7.80, with 4.42 for asset returns.

Based on ArcelorMittal (MT), the company’s capital structure generated 23.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.76. Total debt to assets is 12.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.66.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of ArcelorMittal (MT) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.