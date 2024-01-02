Aqua Metals Inc (AQMS) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ: AQMS) has decreased by -7.32 when compared to last closing price of 0.82.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -5.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-15 that You know you want it. High-potential penny stocks that is.

Is It Worth Investing in Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ: AQMS) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.23. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Aqua Metals Inc (AQMS) is $4.00, which is $3.24 above the current market price. The public float for AQMS is 91.20M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AQMS on January 02, 2024 was 245.88K shares.

AQMS’s Market Performance

AQMS’s stock has seen a -5.48% decrease for the week, with a -13.64% drop in the past month and a -32.74% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.25% for Aqua Metals Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.45% for AQMS’s stock, with a -28.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AQMS Trading at -12.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AQMS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.56%, as shares sank -12.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AQMS fell by -5.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8338. In addition, Aqua Metals Inc saw -39.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AQMS starting from DIVITO VINCENT L, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $0.89 back on Nov 17. After this action, DIVITO VINCENT L now owns 339,590 shares of Aqua Metals Inc, valued at $4,450 using the latest closing price.

SMITH EDWARD J, the Director of Aqua Metals Inc, purchase 90,500 shares at $1.10 during a trade that took place back on Jul 19, which means that SMITH EDWARD J is holding 309,050 shares at $99,550 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AQMS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-389575.00 for the present operating margin

-98875.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aqua Metals Inc stands at -385775.00. The total capital return value is set at -56.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -62.91. Equity return is now at value -60.74, with -46.48 for asset returns.

Based on Aqua Metals Inc (AQMS), the company’s capital structure generated 30.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.66. Total debt to assets is 19.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3,253.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.89.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Aqua Metals Inc (AQMS) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.