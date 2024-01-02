Aprea Therapeutics Inc (APRE) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 0.82.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for APRE is 3.13M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.69% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of APRE on January 02, 2024 was 10.64K shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

APRE) stock’s latest price update

Aprea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: APRE)’s stock price has gone rise by 25.67 in comparison to its previous close of 3.74, however, the company has experienced a 23.68% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-06-14 that DOYLESTOWN, Pa., June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: APRE) (“Aprea”, or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics targeting DNA damage response (DDR) pathways, today announced that Oren Gilad, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Maxim Virtual Healthcare Conference, being held online from June 20–June 22, 2023.

APRE’s Market Performance

APRE’s stock has risen by 23.68% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 27.37% and a quarterly rise of 16.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.44% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.02% for Aprea Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 23.85% for APRE’s stock, with a 20.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

APRE Trading at 19.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.44%, as shares surge +25.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APRE rose by +23.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.84. In addition, Aprea Therapeutics Inc saw -29.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APRE starting from Seizinger Bernd R., who purchase 6,029 shares at the price of $3.68 back on Jun 07. After this action, Seizinger Bernd R. now owns 26,325 shares of Aprea Therapeutics Inc, valued at $22,192 using the latest closing price.

Seizinger Bernd R., the Director of Aprea Therapeutics Inc, purchase 4,068 shares at $3.63 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that Seizinger Bernd R. is holding 20,296 shares at $14,764 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APRE

Equity return is now at value -55.10, with -44.74 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Aprea Therapeutics Inc (APRE) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.