Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Ltd (EDTK)

The 36-month beta value for EDTK is also noteworthy at -0.32. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for EDTK is 7.92M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.36% of that float. The average trading volume of EDTK on January 02, 2024 was 34.03K shares.

EDTK) stock’s latest price update

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Ltd (NASDAQ: EDTK)’s stock price has soared by 8.62 in relation to previous closing price of 1.16. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 23.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Pulse2 reported 2021-10-14 that The stock price of Skillful Craftsman Education Tech Ltd (NASDAQ: EDTK) increased by over 3% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened.

EDTK’s Market Performance

EDTK’s stock has risen by 23.53% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 27.27% and a quarterly rise of 23.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.87% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.65% for Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 27.69% for EDTK’s stock, with a -3.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EDTK Trading at 31.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EDTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.87%, as shares surge +24.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +51.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EDTK rose by +23.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9993. In addition, Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Ltd saw -12.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EDTK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-177.51 for the present operating margin

-142.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Ltd stands at -184.63. The total capital return value is set at -37.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch -39.56. Equity return is now at value -54.15, with -35.82 for asset returns.

Based on Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Ltd (EDTK), the company’s capital structure generated 51.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.03. Total debt to assets is 31.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 50.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 29.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.17.

Conclusion

In summary, Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Ltd (EDTK) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.