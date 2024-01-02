Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of SecureWorks Corp (SCWX)

The 36-month beta value for SCWX is also noteworthy at 1.09. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SCWX is $6.72, which is -$0.66 below than the current price. The public float for SCWX is 9.65M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.85% of that float. The average trading volume of SCWX on January 02, 2024 was 25.59K shares.

The stock of SecureWorks Corp (NASDAQ: SCWX) has increased by 13.54 when compared to last closing price of 6.50.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 18.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-07 that SecureWorks (NASDAQ: SCWX ) just reported results for the third quarter of 2024. The company did not report any EPS for the quarter.

SCWX’s Market Performance

SecureWorks Corp (SCWX) has experienced a 18.27% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 26.15% rise in the past month, and a 18.84% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.36% for SCWX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.84% for SCWX’s stock, with a 4.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SCWX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SCWX stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for SCWX by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for SCWX in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $14 based on the research report published on January 08, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

SCWX Trading at 23.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCWX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.54%, as shares surge +23.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCWX rose by +18.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.18. In addition, SecureWorks Corp saw 15.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SCWX starting from Gagnon Neil, who purchase 636 shares at the price of $7.45 back on Jul 17. After this action, Gagnon Neil now owns 571,600 shares of SecureWorks Corp, valued at $4,736 using the latest closing price.

Gagnon Neil, the 10% Owner of SecureWorks Corp, purchase 3,126 shares at $6.99 during a trade that took place back on Jul 07, which means that Gagnon Neil is holding 570,964 shares at $21,841 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SCWX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-28.60 for the present operating margin

+55.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for SecureWorks Corp stands at -24.70. The total capital return value is set at -21.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.54. Equity return is now at value -21.74, with -15.00 for asset returns.

Based on SecureWorks Corp (SCWX), the company’s capital structure generated 3.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.03. Total debt to assets is 2.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.95.

Conclusion

In summary, SecureWorks Corp (SCWX) has had a better performance as of late. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.