Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of PNM Resources Inc (PNM)

The price-to-earnings ratio for PNM Resources Inc (NYSE: PNM) is above average at 21.99x. The 36-month beta value for PNM is also noteworthy at 0.37. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PNM is $48.27, which is $9.0 above than the current price. The public float for PNM is 84.76M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.47% of that float. The average trading volume of PNM on January 02, 2024 was 607.36K shares.

PNM Resources Inc (NYSE: PNM) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -5.60 compared to its previous closing price of 41.60. However, the company has seen a fall of -6.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2024-01-02 that Avangrid, the US division of Spanish energy company Iberdrola, announced on Tuesday it has terminated an agreement to acquire New Mexico-based electricity provider PNM Resources after the companies failed to win New Mexico regulatory approval. The agreement, first announced in October 2020, would have given PNM an $8.3 billion enterprise value and created the third largest US renewables company with operations in 24 states.

PNM’s Market Performance

PNM Resources Inc (PNM) has seen a -6.61% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -5.53% decline in the past month and a -10.03% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.43% for PNM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.17% for PNM’s stock, with a -12.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PNM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PNM stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for PNM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PNM in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $50.30 based on the research report published on September 26, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

PNM Trading at -7.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PNM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.08%, as shares sank -7.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PNM fell by -6.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.15. In addition, PNM Resources Inc saw -5.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PNM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.54 for the present operating margin

+31.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for PNM Resources Inc stands at +7.56. The total capital return value is set at 6.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.85. Equity return is now at value 6.92, with 1.62 for asset returns.

Based on PNM Resources Inc (PNM), the company’s capital structure generated 199.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.60. Total debt to assets is 45.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 180.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.46.

Conclusion

In summary, PNM Resources Inc (PNM) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.