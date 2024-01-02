Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Cellectis ADR (CLLS)

The 36-month beta value for CLLS is also noteworthy at 3.13. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CLLS is $6.23, which is $4.04 above than the current price. The public float for CLLS is 68.93M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.22% of that float. The average trading volume of CLLS on January 02, 2024 was 1.92M shares.

CLLS) stock’s latest price update

Cellectis ADR (NASDAQ: CLLS) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -9.14 compared to its previous closing price of 3.39. However, the company has seen a fall of -8.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-07 that Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 7, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Arthur Stril – Chief Business Officer Andre Choulika – Co-founder, CEO& Director Mark Frattini – Chief Medical Officer Bing Wang – CFO Conference Call Participants Dev Prasad – Jefferies Hartaj Singh – Oppenheimer Jack Allen – Robert W. Baird & Co. Silvan Tuerkcan – JMP Securities Whitney Watson – Goldman Sachs Operator Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Cellectis Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Calls.

CLLS’s Market Performance

Cellectis ADR (CLLS) has experienced a -8.61% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.98% rise in the past month, and a 94.94% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.32% for CLLS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.13% for CLLS’s stock, with a 48.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLLS stocks, with Bryan Garnier repeating the rating for CLLS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CLLS in the upcoming period, according to Bryan Garnier is $6 based on the research report published on March 17, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

CLLS Trading at 19.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.73%, as shares surge +3.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +131.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLLS fell by -8.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +68.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.15. In addition, Cellectis ADR saw 46.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CLLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-509.08 for the present operating margin

+3.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cellectis ADR stands at -473.60. The total capital return value is set at -38.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.96. Equity return is now at value -67.51, with -29.36 for asset returns.

Based on Cellectis ADR (CLLS), the company’s capital structure generated 64.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.11. Total debt to assets is 29.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.92. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.83 and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.54.

Conclusion

In summary, Cellectis ADR (CLLS) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.