Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is above average at 27.07x. The 36-month beta value for BRO is also noteworthy at 0.74. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BRO is $79.09, which is $7.98 above than the current price. The public float for BRO is 237.42M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.00% of that float. The average trading volume of BRO on January 02, 2024 was 1.35M shares.

BRO) stock’s latest price update

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO)’s stock price has soared by 0.27 in relation to previous closing price of 70.92. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-27 that Brown & Brown (BRO) signs an agreement to acquire Caton-Hosey, boosting its presence in Florida.

BRO’s Market Performance

Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) has seen a 0.99% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -2.55% decline in the past month and a 1.82% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.67% for BRO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.03% for BRO’s stock, with a simple moving average of 4.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BRO stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for BRO by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for BRO in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $71 based on the research report published on December 15, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

BRO Trading at -0.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.04%, as shares sank -4.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRO rose by +0.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $72.40. In addition, Brown & Brown, Inc. saw 24.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRO starting from Boyd Stephen M, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $70.64 back on Nov 02. After this action, Boyd Stephen M now owns 64,471 shares of Brown & Brown, Inc., valued at $176,596 using the latest closing price.

Masojada Bronislaw Edmund, the Director of Brown & Brown, Inc., purchase 4,000 shares at $65.78 during a trade that took place back on Jun 21, which means that Masojada Bronislaw Edmund is holding 4,000 shares at $263,120 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.23 for the present operating margin

+94.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brown & Brown, Inc. stands at +18.47. The total capital return value is set at 9.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.88. Equity return is now at value 15.46, with 5.32 for asset returns.

Based on Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO), the company’s capital structure generated 90.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.59. Total debt to assets is 29.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 84.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.30.

Conclusion

In summary, Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.