Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Applied Therapeutics Inc (APLT)

The 36-month beta value for APLT is also noteworthy at 1.52. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for APLT is 54.45M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.94% of that float. The average trading volume of APLT on January 02, 2024 was 989.53K shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

APLT) stock’s latest price update

Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: APLT)’s stock price has gone rise by 8.06 in comparison to its previous close of 3.10, however, the company has experienced a 8.41% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-12-07 that Penny stocks – the cheap stocks trading under $5 per share, offer investors massive upside potential alongside higher risk. Since even incremental price moves translate into huge percentage gains in the stock market, timing entries right can set you up for explosive profits.

APLT’s Market Performance

Applied Therapeutics Inc (APLT) has experienced a 8.41% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 65.84% rise in the past month, and a 34.54% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.88% for APLT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 17.87% for APLT’s stock, with a simple moving average of 91.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APLT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APLT stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for APLT by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for APLT in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $7 based on the research report published on January 04, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

APLT Trading at 34.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.42%, as shares surge +58.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APLT rose by +8.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +276.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.90. In addition, Applied Therapeutics Inc saw 340.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APLT starting from Kanter Stacy J., who purchase 30,000 shares at the price of $2.18 back on Dec 01. After this action, Kanter Stacy J. now owns 63,000 shares of Applied Therapeutics Inc, valued at $65,367 using the latest closing price.

Shendelman Shoshana, the President and CEO of Applied Therapeutics Inc, sale 3,968 shares at $1.97 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that Shendelman Shoshana is holding 2,596,387 shares at $7,817 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APLT

The total capital return value is set at -239.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch -241.36. Equity return is now at value -682.16, with -189.48 for asset returns.

Based on Applied Therapeutics Inc (APLT), the company’s capital structure generated 33.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.02. Total debt to assets is 3.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 21.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -2.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.

Conclusion

In summary, Applied Therapeutics Inc (APLT) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.