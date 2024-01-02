Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is above average at 26.36x. The 36-month beta value for GOOGL is also noteworthy at 1.05. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 42 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GOOGL is $153.74, which is $16.54 above than the current price. The public float for GOOGL is 5.89B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.85% of that float. The average trading volume of GOOGL on January 02, 2024 was 29.14M shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

GOOGL) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) has decreased by -1.57 when compared to last closing price of 139.69.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2024-01-02 that AMD will ship its most powerful GPU ever this year and has already signed on Microsoft’s Azure as a customer. EPS estimates show Intel’s stock could skyrocket over the next two fiscal years.

GOOGL’s Market Performance

Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) has experienced a -2.82% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.75% rise in the past month, and a 2.48% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.83% for GOOGL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.42% for GOOGL’s stock, with a 10.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GOOGL Trading at 2.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOOGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.13%, as shares surge +4.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOOGL fell by -2.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $135.85. In addition, Alphabet Inc saw -1.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GOOGL starting from ARNOLD FRANCES, who sale 240 shares at the price of $140.51 back on Dec 29. After this action, ARNOLD FRANCES now owns 14,815 shares of Alphabet Inc, valued at $33,722 using the latest closing price.

WALKER JOHN KENT, the President, Global Affairs, CLO of Alphabet Inc, sale 28,281 shares at $141.40 during a trade that took place back on Dec 28, which means that WALKER JOHN KENT is holding 25,002 shares at $3,999,004 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GOOGL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.95 for the present operating margin

+55.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alphabet Inc stands at +21.35. The total capital return value is set at 25.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.37. Equity return is now at value 25.33, with 17.68 for asset returns.

Based on Alphabet Inc (GOOGL), the company’s capital structure generated 11.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.48. Total debt to assets is 8.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.38.

Conclusion

In summary, Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.