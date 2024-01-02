An In-Depth Look at Voyager Therapeutics Inc’s (VYGR) Stock Performance

The stock of Voyager Therapeutics Inc (VYGR) has seen a 24.76% increase in the past week, with a 45.73% gain in the past month, and a 46.13% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.48% for VYGR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 32.43% for VYGR’s stock, with a 19.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VYGR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VYGR) is 8.61x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VYGR is 1.00. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Voyager Therapeutics Inc (VYGR) is $13.67, which is $3.09 above the current market price. The public float for VYGR is 34.82M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.91% of that float. On January 02, 2024, VYGR’s average trading volume was 191.98K shares.

VYGR) stock’s latest price update

Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VYGR)’s stock price has plunge by 25.35relation to previous closing price of 8.44. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 24.76% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-02 that Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VYGR ) stock is up by more than 25% today after the company agreed to a licensing deal with Novartis (NYSE: NVS ). Novartis will pay $100 million upfront in a “target-exclusive license” for Voyager’s RNA-based screening platform and access to a Huntington’s Disease treatment that is in pre-clinical trials.

Analysts’ Opinion of VYGR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VYGR stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for VYGR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VYGR in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $18 based on the research report published on May 10, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

VYGR Trading at 46.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VYGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.37%, as shares surge +37.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +49.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VYGR rose by +23.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.13. In addition, Voyager Therapeutics Inc saw 25.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VYGR starting from PFREUNDSCHUH PETER P., who sale 13,567 shares at the price of $6.99 back on Oct 03. After this action, PFREUNDSCHUH PETER P. now owns 149,433 shares of Voyager Therapeutics Inc, valued at $94,833 using the latest closing price.

Carter Todd Alfred, the Chief Scientific Officer of Voyager Therapeutics Inc, sale 10,500 shares at $8.16 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that Carter Todd Alfred is holding 54,360 shares at $85,680 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VYGR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-124.27 for the present operating margin

+84.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Voyager Therapeutics Inc stands at -113.45. The total capital return value is set at -45.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -43.58. Equity return is now at value 40.86, with 21.93 for asset returns.

Based on Voyager Therapeutics Inc (VYGR), the company’s capital structure generated 39.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.15. Total debt to assets is 14.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 58.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.72.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Voyager Therapeutics Inc (VYGR) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.