An In-Depth Look at Tenax Therapeutics Inc’s (TENX) Stock Performance

The stock of Tenax Therapeutics Inc (TENX) has seen a -6.98% decrease in the past week, with a -24.77% drop in the past month, and a -8.16% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.89% for TENX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.76% for TENX’s stock, with a -16.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TENX) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TENX is 2.42. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for TENX is 23.31M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.67% of that float. On January 02, 2024, TENX’s average trading volume was 7.17M shares.

TENX) stock’s latest price update

Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TENX)’s stock price has plunge by -16.79relation to previous closing price of 0.33. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -6.98% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-13 that Shares of pharmaceutical specialist Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAD: TENX ) are skyrocketing on Monday amid encouraging regulatory news. More specifically, with a focus on addressing cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet medical need, Tenax has received clearance for its investigational new drug (IND) application for its pulmonary hypertension therapeutic.

TENX Trading at -9.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TENX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.50%, as shares sank -21.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TENX fell by -6.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2973. In addition, Tenax Therapeutics Inc saw -87.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TENX

The total capital return value is set at -323.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -369.17. Equity return is now at value -92.30, with -84.60 for asset returns.

Based on Tenax Therapeutics Inc (TENX), the company’s capital structure generated 54.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.12. Total debt to assets is 23.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.79.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.74.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Tenax Therapeutics Inc (TENX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.