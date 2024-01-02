American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) has decreased by -1.38 when compared to last closing price of 13.74.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -5.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-01 that American Airlines (AAL) has an impressive earnings surprise history and currently possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely beat in its next quarterly report.

Is It Worth Investing in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) is above average at 6.22x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.57.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for AAL is 643.76M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.74% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AAL on January 02, 2024 was 36.45M shares.

AAL’s Market Performance

The stock of American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) has seen a -5.31% decrease in the past week, with a 9.01% rise in the past month, and a 6.27% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.50% for AAL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.72% for AAL’s stock, with a simple moving average of -4.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AAL stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for AAL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AAL in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $12 based on the research report published on November 10, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

AAL Trading at 7.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.70%, as shares surge +3.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AAL fell by -5.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.95. In addition, American Airlines Group Inc saw -1.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AAL starting from Raja Vasu, who sale 7,545 shares at the price of $14.30 back on Dec 14. After this action, Raja Vasu now owns 321,608 shares of American Airlines Group Inc, valued at $107,894 using the latest closing price.

Raja Vasu, the EVP Chief Commercial Officer of American Airlines Group Inc, sale 5,121 shares at $12.29 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that Raja Vasu is holding 334,049 shares at $62,937 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.68 for the present operating margin

+18.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Airlines Group Inc stands at +0.26. The total capital return value is set at 4.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 26.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.