AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC): A Technical Analysis

The public float for AMC is 197.80M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.25% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AMC on January 02, 2024 was 20.33M shares.

AMC) stock’s latest price update

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.63 compared to its previous closing price of 6.12. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2024-01-02 that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. CEO Adam Aron has slammed the “prophets of doom” who expected to see the company’s demise in 2023.

AMC’s Market Performance

AMC’s stock has risen by 1.97% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -6.47% and a quarterly drop of -23.68%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.04% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.79% for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.99% for AMC’s stock, with a -76.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMC stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for AMC by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for AMC in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $4.75 based on the research report published on September 26, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

AMC Trading at -20.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.04%, as shares sank -9.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMC rose by +1.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.58. In addition, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc saw 1.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMC starting from Antara Capital LP, who sale 7,993,400 shares at the price of $1.73 back on Jun 28. After this action, Antara Capital LP now owns 93,911,906 shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, valued at $13,815,317 using the latest closing price.

Antara Capital LP, the 10% Owner of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, sale 3,573,030 shares at $1.79 during a trade that took place back on Jun 27, which means that Antara Capital LP is holding 101,905,306 shares at $6,395,362 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.90 for the present operating margin

+18.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc stands at -24.89. The total capital return value is set at -4.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 23.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.53.

Conclusion

To put it simply, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.