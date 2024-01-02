Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) has plunged by -1.03 when compared to previous closing price of 151.94, but the company has seen a -1.98% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-02 that The Zacks Earnings ESP is a great way to find potential earnings surprises. Why investors should take advantage now.

Is It Worth Investing in Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) Right Now?

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 78.52x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.16. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 49 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 8 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) by analysts is $179.20, which is $29.11 above the current market price. The public float for AMZN is 9.07B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.99% of that float. On January 02, 2024, the average trading volume of AMZN was 50.51M shares.

AMZN’s Market Performance

AMZN stock saw an increase of -1.98% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 2.93% and a quarterly increase of 16.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.08%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.85% for Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.37% for AMZN stock, with a simple moving average of 17.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMZN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMZN stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for AMZN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMZN in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $175 based on the research report published on December 22, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

AMZN Trading at 5.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMZN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.08%, as shares surge +1.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMZN fell by -2.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $149.97. In addition, Amazon.com Inc. saw -1.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMZN starting from Selipsky Adam, who sale 500 shares at the price of $153.83 back on Dec 22. After this action, Selipsky Adam now owns 119,060 shares of Amazon.com Inc., valued at $76,915 using the latest closing price.

Selipsky Adam, the CEO Amazon Web Services of Amazon.com Inc., sale 500 shares at $153.20 during a trade that took place back on Dec 21, which means that Selipsky Adam is holding 119,560 shares at $76,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMZN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.63 for the present operating margin

+43.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amazon.com Inc. stands at -0.53. The total capital return value is set at 4.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.01. Equity return is now at value 12.53, with 4.39 for asset returns.

Based on Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN), the company’s capital structure generated 106.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.48. Total debt to assets is 33.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 95.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.77 and the total asset turnover is 1.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.

Conclusion

To sum up, Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.