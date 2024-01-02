Alphabet Inc (GOOG) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Alphabet Inc (GOOG) has gone down by -2.64% for the week, with a 3.76% rise in the past month and a 2.80% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.77% for GOOG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.49% for GOOG’s stock, with a 10.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) Right Now?

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for GOOG is at 1.06. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 41 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 rating it as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for GOOG is $154.04, which is $15.11 above the current market price. The public float for GOOG is 5.33B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.78% of that float. The average trading volume for GOOG on January 02, 2024 was 22.27M shares.

GOOG) stock’s latest price update

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.40 in comparison to its previous close of 140.93, however, the company has experienced a -2.64% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-02 that As we usher in 2024, quantum computing stocks are not just buzzwords but pivotal players in a technological revolution. Quantum computing, a field brewing for decades, currently stands at the forefront of innovation.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOOG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GOOG stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for GOOG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GOOG in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $150 based on the research report published on December 20, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

GOOG Trading at 2.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.12%, as shares surge +4.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOOG fell by -2.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $137.18. In addition, Alphabet Inc saw -1.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GOOG starting from ARNOLD FRANCES, who sale 240 shares at the price of $140.51 back on Dec 29. After this action, ARNOLD FRANCES now owns 14,815 shares of Alphabet Inc, valued at $33,722 using the latest closing price.

WALKER JOHN KENT, the President, Global Affairs, CLO of Alphabet Inc, sale 28,281 shares at $141.40 during a trade that took place back on Dec 28, which means that WALKER JOHN KENT is holding 25,002 shares at $3,999,004 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GOOG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.95 for the present operating margin

+55.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alphabet Inc stands at +21.35. The total capital return value is set at 25.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.37. Equity return is now at value 25.33, with 17.68 for asset returns.

Based on Alphabet Inc (GOOG), the company’s capital structure generated 11.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.48. Total debt to assets is 8.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.38.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Alphabet Inc (GOOG) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.