Allegro Microsystems Inc. (ALGM) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of Allegro Microsystems Inc. (ALGM) has seen a -1.18% decrease in the past week, with a 9.87% gain in the past month, and a -5.23% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.83% for ALGM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.24% for ALGM’s stock, with a -18.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Allegro Microsystems Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Allegro Microsystems Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGM) is above average at 23.30x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.82.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ALGM is 73.02M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.88% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ALGM on January 02, 2024 was 1.30M shares.

ALGM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Allegro Microsystems Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGM) has plunged by -1.85 when compared to previous closing price of 30.84, but the company has seen a -1.18% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-12-26 that When investors think about whether to increase their exposure beyond the big companies that grab most of the headlines in the financial media, they are likely to look at small-cap stocks first. After all, the sky’s the limit.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALGM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALGM stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ALGM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ALGM in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $36 based on the research report published on September 29, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

ALGM Trading at 7.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALGM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.81%, as shares surge +11.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALGM fell by -1.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.19. In addition, Allegro Microsystems Inc. saw 0.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALGM starting from Nargolwala Vineet A, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $27.84 back on Nov 17. After this action, Nargolwala Vineet A now owns 302,161 shares of Allegro Microsystems Inc., valued at $27,840 using the latest closing price.

Lynch Susan D, the Director of Allegro Microsystems Inc., purchase 350 shares at $27.37 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that Lynch Susan D is holding 16,711 shares at $9,580 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALGM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.59 for the present operating margin

+56.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Allegro Microsystems Inc. stands at +19.24. The total capital return value is set at 22.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.10. Equity return is now at value 26.46, with 22.34 for asset returns.

Based on Allegro Microsystems Inc. (ALGM), the company’s capital structure generated 4.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.22. Total debt to assets is 3.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.03.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Allegro Microsystems Inc. (ALGM) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.