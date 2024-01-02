Alimera Sciences Inc. (ALIM) Stock Observes 48.75% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Alimera Sciences Inc. (ALIM) has seen a 15.20% increase in the past week, with a 37.14% gain in the past month, and a 39.35% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.37% for ALIM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.02% for ALIM’s stock, with a 48.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Alimera Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ALIM) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ALIM is also noteworthy at 1.29. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ALIM is 46.87M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.30% of that float. The average trading volume of ALIM on January 02, 2024 was 67.13K shares.

ALIM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Alimera Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ALIM) has jumped by 11.34 compared to previous close of 3.88. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 15.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-10 that Alimera Sciences (ALIM) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.44 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.06. This compares to loss of $0.45 per share a year ago.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALIM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALIM stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for ALIM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ALIM in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $8 based on the research report published on October 30, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

ALIM Trading at 25.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALIM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 5.37% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.23%, as shares surge +40.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +48.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALIM rose by +15.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +168.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.75. In addition, Alimera Sciences Inc. saw 59.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALIM starting from Caligan Partners LP, who purchase 579,000 shares at the price of $3.39 back on Sep 14. After this action, Caligan Partners LP now owns 16,835,154 shares of Alimera Sciences Inc., valued at $1,962,810 using the latest closing price.

Caligan Partners LP, the 10% Owner of Alimera Sciences Inc., sale 579,000 shares at $3.39 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that Caligan Partners LP is holding 16,256,154 shares at $1,962,810 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALIM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21.50 for the present operating margin

+80.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alimera Sciences Inc. stands at -33.45. The total capital return value is set at -33.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -83.28. Equity return is now at value -130.88, with -20.37 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.79 and the total asset turnover is 1.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

In summary, Alimera Sciences Inc. (ALIM) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.