Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (NYSE: ARE) is above average at 91.04x. The 36-month beta value for ARE is also noteworthy at 1.10. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ARE is $135.67, which is $8.9 above than the current price. The public float for ARE is 171.68M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.29% of that float. The average trading volume of ARE on January 02, 2024 was 1.33M shares.

ARE) stock’s latest price update

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (NYSE: ARE) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.65 in relation to its previous close of 128.90. However, the company has experienced a -1.64% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-31 that I don’t want to put my money into lackluster or even mere “decent” holdings. And you shouldn’t either. That should be an automatic new year’s resolution – even if you hate making them.

ARE’s Market Performance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) has seen a -1.64% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 16.29% gain in the past month and a 26.64% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.00% for ARE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.99% for ARE’s stock, with a 10.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARE stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for ARE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ARE in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $108 based on the research report published on October 11, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

ARE Trading at 16.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.01%, as shares surge +15.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARE fell by -1.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $125.16. In addition, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. saw -12.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARE starting from Cain James P, who sale 660 shares at the price of $131.05 back on Dec 15. After this action, Cain James P now owns 5,620 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc., valued at $86,493 using the latest closing price.

Ryan Daniel J, the Co-President and RMD of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $118.07 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Ryan Daniel J is holding 166,308 shares at $1,180,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.27 for the present operating margin

+31.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. stands at +19.83. The total capital return value is set at 0.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.85. Equity return is now at value 1.30, with 0.66 for asset returns.

Based on Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE), the company’s capital structure generated 57.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.67. Total debt to assets is 30.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 56.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 107.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.08.

Conclusion

In summary, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.