Akero Therapeutics Inc (AKRO) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Akero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AKRO)’s stock price has plunge by -2.79relation to previous closing price of 24.02. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 4.61% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-10 that Phase 2b SYMMETRY 36-week data, including new subgroup analysis, showed that EFX is active in patients with advanced cirrhosis and support continued development of EFX for treatment of cirrhosis due to NASH/MASH

Is It Worth Investing in Akero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AKRO) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -0.41. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for AKRO is 47.59M, and currently, short sellers hold a 13.78% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AKRO on January 02, 2024 was 2.00M shares.

AKRO’s Market Performance

The stock of Akero Therapeutics Inc (AKRO) has seen a 4.61% increase in the past week, with a 40.16% rise in the past month, and a -53.84% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.02% for AKRO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.69% for AKRO stock, with a simple moving average of -37.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AKRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AKRO stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for AKRO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AKRO in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $69 based on the research report published on September 19, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

AKRO Trading at 38.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.60%, as shares surge +39.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +70.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKRO rose by +4.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.24. In addition, Akero Therapeutics Inc saw -57.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AKRO starting from Young Jonathan, who sale 5,414 shares at the price of $24.00 back on Dec 27. After this action, Young Jonathan now owns 185,131 shares of Akero Therapeutics Inc, valued at $129,936 using the latest closing price.

Cheng Andrew, the President and CEO of Akero Therapeutics Inc, sale 1,628 shares at $20.76 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Cheng Andrew is holding 550,911 shares at $33,797 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AKRO

The total capital return value is set at -45.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -44.14. Equity return is now at value -25.82, with -23.58 for asset returns.

Based on Akero Therapeutics Inc (AKRO), the company’s capital structure generated 3.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.24. Total debt to assets is 3.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.15.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 18.61.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Akero Therapeutics Inc (AKRO) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.