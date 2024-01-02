Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AFRM) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -5.68 compared to its previous closing price of 49.14. However, the company has seen a fall of -5.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-29 that Investors interested in Business – Services stocks are likely familiar with APi (APG) and Affirm Holdings (AFRM). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks?

Is It Worth Investing in Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AFRM) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a "buy," 2 rating it as "overweight," 8 as "hold," and 5 as "sell."

The public float for AFRM is 224.86M, and currently, shorts hold a 18.77% of that float. The average trading volume for AFRM on January 02, 2024 was 19.89M shares.

AFRM’s Market Performance

AFRM stock saw an increase of -5.52% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 34.70% and a quarterly increase of 126.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.92%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.20% for Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.70% for AFRM’s stock, with a 136.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AFRM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AFRM stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for AFRM by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for AFRM in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $20 based on the research report published on December 18, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

AFRM Trading at 47.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AFRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.92%, as shares surge +23.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +155.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AFRM fell by -4.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +368.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.72. In addition, Affirm Holdings Inc saw -5.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AFRM starting from Linford Michael, who sale 65,000 shares at the price of $52.00 back on Dec 27. After this action, Linford Michael now owns 99,063 shares of Affirm Holdings Inc, valued at $3,380,000 using the latest closing price.

Linford Michael, the Chief Financial Officer of Affirm Holdings Inc, sale 65,000 shares at $50.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 19, which means that Linford Michael is holding 99,063 shares at $3,250,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AFRM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-52.81 for the present operating margin

+83.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Affirm Holdings Inc stands at -62.05. The total capital return value is set at -11.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.70. Equity return is now at value -35.31, with -11.63 for asset returns.

Based on Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM), the company’s capital structure generated 212.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.05. Total debt to assets is 66.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 204.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 65.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.75.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.