Adient plc (ADNT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT) has decreased by -0.63 when compared to last closing price of 36.59. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.82% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC Television reported 2023-12-14 that Colin Langan, Wells Fargo senior equity analyst, joins ‘Squawk on the Street’ to discuss Langan’s top pick in the auto sector, why the analyst is bearish on the sector, and the demand question for the automakers.

Is It Worth Investing in Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT) Right Now?

Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ADNT is 2.59. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ADNT is $41.67, which is $5.31 above the current price. The public float for ADNT is 91.88M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ADNT on January 02, 2024 was 988.82K shares.

ADNT’s Market Performance

ADNT stock saw an increase of -0.82% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 12.05% and a quarterly increase of -0.93%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.50%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.54% for Adient plc (ADNT). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.89% for ADNT’s stock, with a -2.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADNT stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for ADNT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ADNT in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $43 based on the research report published on September 13, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

ADNT Trading at 7.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.50%, as shares surge +12.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADNT fell by -0.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.87. In addition, Adient plc saw 4.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADNT starting from Dorlack Jerome J., who sale 17,884 shares at the price of $35.38 back on Dec 15. After this action, Dorlack Jerome J. now owns 180,751 shares of Adient plc, valued at $632,736 using the latest closing price.

Carlin Peter, the Director of Adient plc, sale 3,553 shares at $33.58 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that Carlin Peter is holding 28,352 shares at $119,310 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.77 for the present operating margin

+6.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Adient plc stands at +1.33. The total capital return value is set at 8.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.26. Equity return is now at value 9.53, with 2.21 for asset returns.

Based on Adient plc (ADNT), the company’s capital structure generated 124.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.47. Total debt to assets is 29.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 115.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.26 and the total asset turnover is 1.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Adient plc (ADNT) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.