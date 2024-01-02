ACV Auctions Inc (ACVA) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

ACV Auctions Inc (NASDAQ: ACVA)’s stock price has plunge by -2.26relation to previous closing price of 15.50. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.80% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-12 that Here is how ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) and American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

Is It Worth Investing in ACV Auctions Inc (NASDAQ: ACVA) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.42.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for ACVA is 131.28M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.93% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ACVA on January 02, 2024 was 927.74K shares.

ACVA’s Market Performance

ACVA’s stock has seen a 0.80% increase for the week, with a -2.51% drop in the past month and a -0.20% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.17% for ACV Auctions Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.39% for ACVA stock, with a simple moving average of -0.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACVA stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for ACVA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ACVA in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $23 based on the research report published on July 20, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

ACVA Trading at 3.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.16%, as shares sank -3.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACVA rose by +0.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.92. In addition, ACV Auctions Inc saw 84.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACVA starting from Anderson Craig Eric, who sale 58,883 shares at the price of $14.97 back on Dec 21. After this action, Anderson Craig Eric now owns 199,413 shares of ACV Auctions Inc, valued at $881,479 using the latest closing price.

Anderson Craig Eric, the CCDSO of ACV Auctions Inc, sale 73,016 shares at $14.72 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that Anderson Craig Eric is holding 199,413 shares at $1,074,796 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25.56 for the present operating margin

+41.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for ACV Auctions Inc stands at -24.24. The total capital return value is set at -19.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.20. Equity return is now at value -15.85, with -8.23 for asset returns.

Based on ACV Auctions Inc (ACVA), the company’s capital structure generated 16.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.15. Total debt to assets is 8.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.17.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, ACV Auctions Inc (ACVA) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.