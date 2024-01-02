Acelrx Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACRX) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Acelrx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ACRX) has seen a decline in its stock price by -10.26 in relation to its previous close of 0.82. However, the company has experienced a -5.77% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-09 that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Raffi Asadorian – CFO Vince Angotti – CEO Pam Palmer – Chief Medical Officer and Co-Founder Conference Call Participants Thomas Yip – H.C. Wainwright & Co. James Molloy – Alliance Global Partners Operator Welcome to the AcelRx third quarter 2023 financial results conference call.

Is It Worth Investing in Acelrx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ACRX) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.54.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for ACRX is 16.07M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.16% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ACRX on January 02, 2024 was 121.29K shares.

ACRX’s Market Performance

The stock of Acelrx Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACRX) has seen a -5.77% decrease in the past week, with a 7.30% rise in the past month, and a 26.72% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.91% for ACRX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.29% for ACRX’s stock, with a -9.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ACRX Trading at 15.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.47%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACRX fell by -5.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7679. In addition, Acelrx Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -67.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACRX starting from Angotti Vincent J., who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $0.73 back on Dec 13. After this action, Angotti Vincent J. now owns 101,805 shares of Acelrx Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $7,268 using the latest closing price.

Angotti Vincent J., the Chief Executive Officer of Acelrx Pharmaceuticals Inc, purchase 10,000 shares at $0.80 during a trade that took place back on Sep 11, which means that Angotti Vincent J. is holding 91,805 shares at $7,950 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1789.10 for the present operating margin

-46.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Acelrx Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at +2400.62. The total capital return value is set at -63.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 102.54. Equity return is now at value -57.87, with -37.07 for asset returns.

Based on Acelrx Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACRX), the company’s capital structure generated 47.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.33. Total debt to assets is 21.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.78.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Acelrx Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACRX) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.