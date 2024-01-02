Accolade Inc (ACCD) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.19. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ACCD is 68.53M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.58% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ACCD on January 02, 2024 was 653.12K shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

ACCD) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Accolade Inc (NASDAQ: ACCD) has decreased by -6.54 when compared to last closing price of 12.85. Despite this, the company has experienced a 6.10% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-05 that Here is how Accolade (ACCD) and Adecco SA (AHEXY) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

ACCD’s Market Performance

Accolade Inc (ACCD) has experienced a 6.10% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 39.33% rise in the past month, and a 13.52% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.43% for ACCD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.69% for ACCD’s stock, with a 3.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACCD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACCD stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ACCD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ACCD in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $16.50 based on the research report published on May 24, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

ACCD Trading at 40.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACCD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.62%, as shares surge +37.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +75.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACCD rose by +6.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.55. In addition, Accolade Inc saw 54.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACCD starting from Eskew Richard, who sale 400 shares at the price of $10.76 back on Dec 19. After this action, Eskew Richard now owns 35,470 shares of Accolade Inc, valued at $4,304 using the latest closing price.

SINGH RAJEEV, the Chief Executive Officer of Accolade Inc, sale 366 shares at $10.89 during a trade that took place back on Dec 19, which means that SINGH RAJEEV is holding 741,282 shares at $3,986 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACCD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-42.83 for the present operating margin

+32.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Accolade Inc stands at -126.58. The total capital return value is set at -15.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -47.09. Equity return is now at value -29.99, with -15.85 for asset returns.

Based on Accolade Inc (ACCD), the company’s capital structure generated 66.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.12. Total debt to assets is 35.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 65.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.03.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Accolade Inc (ACCD) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.