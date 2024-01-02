1stdibs.com Inc (DIBS) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.93. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for DIBS is 24.82M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.78% of that float. On January 02, 2024, the average trading volume of DIBS was 77.47K shares.

The stock price of 1stdibs.com Inc (NASDAQ: DIBS) has jumped by 8.08 compared to previous close of 4.33. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-14 that INTC, DIBS, HARP, EME and RWAY have been added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List on November 14, 2023.

DIBS’s Market Performance

1stdibs.com Inc (DIBS) has experienced a 4.00% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 10.12% rise in the past month, and a 28.57% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.75% for DIBS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.52% for DIBS’s stock, with a 17.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DIBS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DIBS stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for DIBS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DIBS in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $9 based on the research report published on August 15, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

DIBS Trading at 7.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DIBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.59%, as shares surge +9.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DIBS rose by +4.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.50. In addition, 1stdibs.com Inc saw -7.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DIBS starting from Hood Nancy, who sale 5,793 shares at the price of $4.50 back on Dec 20. After this action, Hood Nancy now owns 72,747 shares of 1stdibs.com Inc, valued at $26,068 using the latest closing price.

Rubinger Matthew, the Chief Commercial Officer of 1stdibs.com Inc, sale 3,097 shares at $4.40 during a trade that took place back on Dec 18, which means that Rubinger Matthew is holding 11,701 shares at $13,636 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DIBS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-36.72 for the present operating margin

+69.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for 1stdibs.com Inc stands at -23.27. The total capital return value is set at -21.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.78. Equity return is now at value -18.55, with -13.79 for asset returns.

Based on 1stdibs.com Inc (DIBS), the company’s capital structure generated 16.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.18. Total debt to assets is 12.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 28.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.24.

Conclusion

To sum up, 1stdibs.com Inc (DIBS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.