Zynex Inc (ZYXI) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Zynex Inc (NASDAQ: ZYXI) has decreased by 0.00 when compared to last closing price of 10.89.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-26 that Zynex Inc. (ZYXI) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.10 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $0.13 per share a year ago.

Is It Worth Investing in Zynex Inc (NASDAQ: ZYXI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Zynex Inc (NASDAQ: ZYXI) is above average at 25.43x. The 36-month beta value for ZYXI is also noteworthy at 0.61. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for ZYXI is $18.38, which is $7.49 above than the current price. The public float for ZYXI is 19.11M, and at present, short sellers hold a 26.22% of that float. The average trading volume of ZYXI on December 31, 2023 was 315.54K shares.

ZYXI’s Market Performance

ZYXI’s stock has seen a 3.22% increase for the week, with a 17.73% rise in the past month and a 36.13% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.02% for Zynex Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.79% for ZYXI’s stock, with a 16.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZYXI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZYXI stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for ZYXI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ZYXI in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $13 based on the research report published on October 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ZYXI Trading at 20.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZYXI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.61%, as shares surge +18.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZYXI rose by +3.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.74. In addition, Zynex Inc saw -21.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZYXI starting from MOORHEAD DANIEL J, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $8.49 back on Aug 04. After this action, MOORHEAD DANIEL J now owns 24,179 shares of Zynex Inc, valued at $169,800 using the latest closing price.

Lucsok Anna, the Chief Operating Officer of Zynex Inc, sale 12,000 shares at $8.41 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that Lucsok Anna is holding 17,840 shares at $100,920 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZYXI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.50 for the present operating margin

+79.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zynex Inc stands at +10.78. The total capital return value is set at 22.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.32. Equity return is now at value 25.80, with 11.97 for asset returns.

Based on Zynex Inc (ZYXI), the company’s capital structure generated 40.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.89. Total debt to assets is 22.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 28.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.97 and the total asset turnover is 1.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.30.

Conclusion

In summary, Zynex Inc (ZYXI) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.