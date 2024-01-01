ZipRecruiter Inc (ZIP) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of ZipRecruiter Inc (NYSE: ZIP) has decreased by -1.77 when compared to last closing price of 14.15. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.52% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Yahoo Finance reported 2023-12-08 that The national unemployment rate fell to 3.7% while 199,000 jobs were added to the US labor market in the month of November. ZipRecruiter Chief Economist Julia Pollak states these prints are keeping the Fed’s slowing labor market narrative “intact.

Is It Worth Investing in ZipRecruiter Inc (NYSE: ZIP) Right Now?

ZipRecruiter Inc (NYSE: ZIP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for ZIP is at 1.34. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ZIP is 60.01M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.62% of that float. The average trading volume for ZIP on December 31, 2023 was 657.30K shares.

ZIP’s Market Performance

ZIP’s stock has seen a -2.52% decrease for the week, with a 2.66% rise in the past month and a 15.93% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.57% for ZipRecruiter Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.44% for ZIP stock, with a simple moving average of -7.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZIP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZIP stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for ZIP by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ZIP in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $15 based on the research report published on November 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ZIP Trading at 11.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZIP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.26%, as shares surge +3.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZIP fell by -2.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.86. In addition, ZipRecruiter Inc saw -15.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZIP starting from Garefis Amy, who sale 4,108 shares at the price of $14.11 back on Dec 20. After this action, Garefis Amy now owns 145,836 shares of ZipRecruiter Inc, valued at $57,982 using the latest closing price.

SAKAMOTO RYAN T., the EVP, Chief Legal Officer of ZipRecruiter Inc, sale 2,441 shares at $14.23 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that SAKAMOTO RYAN T. is holding 91,652 shares at $34,734 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZIP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.75 for the present operating margin

+90.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for ZipRecruiter Inc stands at +6.80. The total capital return value is set at 22.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.69. Equity return is now at value 103.65, with 8.60 for asset returns.

Based on ZipRecruiter Inc (ZIP), the company’s capital structure generated 1,956.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 95.14. Total debt to assets is 78.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,937.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 94.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.02 and the total asset turnover is 1.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.84.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ZipRecruiter Inc (ZIP) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.