ZimVie Inc (ZIMV) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

ZimVie Inc (NASDAQ: ZIMV)’s stock price has decreased by -2.69 compared to its previous closing price of 18.24. However, the company has seen a 0.91% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-26 that ZimVie’s stock has doubled since reporting Q3 earnings, causing investors to wonder about the company’s future. The company’s Q3 revenues declined less than expected and the company raised full-year guidance. More importantly, ZimVie’s decision to sell its spine business for $375 million jettisons an underperforming segment while solving a debt overhang.

Is It Worth Investing in ZimVie Inc (NASDAQ: ZIMV) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.17. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for ZIMV is 25.89M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.40% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ZIMV on December 31, 2023 was 290.62K shares.

ZIMV’s Market Performance

ZIMV stock saw an increase of 0.91% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 85.67% and a quarterly increase of 88.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.76%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.42% for ZimVie Inc (ZIMV). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 32.23% for ZIMV stock, with a simple moving average of 74.84% for the last 200 days.

ZIMV Trading at 73.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZIMV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.76%, as shares surge +87.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +115.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZIMV rose by +0.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +176.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.84. In addition, ZimVie Inc saw 90.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZIMV starting from CRAWFORD SALLY, who purchase 40,000 shares at the price of $5.60 back on Mar 13. After this action, CRAWFORD SALLY now owns 40,127 shares of ZimVie Inc, valued at $224,120 using the latest closing price.

Kidwell Heather, the below. of ZimVie Inc, purchase 36,765 shares at $5.55 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that Kidwell Heather is holding 44,754 shares at $203,873 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZIMV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.96 for the present operating margin

+58.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for ZimVie Inc stands at -6.99. The total capital return value is set at -3.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.55. Equity return is now at value -12.30, with -5.66 for asset returns.

Based on ZimVie Inc (ZIMV), the company’s capital structure generated 74.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.65. Total debt to assets is 34.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 73.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.79. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.48.

Conclusion

To put it simply, ZimVie Inc (ZIMV) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.