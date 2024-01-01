World Kinect Corp (WKC) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of World Kinect Corp (NYSE: WKC) has plunged by -0.31 when compared to previous closing price of 22.85, but the company has seen a -1.26% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-21 that World Kinect Corporation focuses on energy procurement services and products for the transportation industries, with a focus on sustainability and renewable energy solutions. The company has recently reported better-than-expected EPS and revenue growth, with beneficial market expectations for future growth. World Kinect has a stable balance sheet with a healthy current ratio and asset/liability ratio, making it an attractive investment option.

Is It Worth Investing in World Kinect Corp (NYSE: WKC) Right Now?

World Kinect Corp (NYSE: WKC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.29. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for World Kinect Corp (WKC) is $27.25, which is $4.47 above the current market price. The public float for WKC is 58.41M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.28% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WKC on December 31, 2023 was 594.91K shares.

WKC’s Market Performance

WKC’s stock has seen a -1.26% decrease for the week, with a 7.96% rise in the past month and a 1.56% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.32% for World Kinect Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.47% for WKC stock, with a simple moving average of 1.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WKC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WKC stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for WKC by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for WKC in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $24 based on the research report published on November 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WKC Trading at 9.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WKC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.53%, as shares surge +8.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WKC fell by -1.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.89. In addition, World Kinect Corp saw -16.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WKC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.36 for the present operating margin

+0.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for World Kinect Corp stands at +0.19. The total capital return value is set at 7.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.15. Equity return is now at value 5.56, with 1.41 for asset returns.

Based on World Kinect Corp (WKC), the company’s capital structure generated 52.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.51. Total debt to assets is 12.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 50.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.88 and the total asset turnover is 8.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.

Conclusion

To put it simply, World Kinect Corp (WKC) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.